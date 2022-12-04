Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan has confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases, 36 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,499 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,247 of them have recovered, and 9,983 people have died. Currently, 269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,382,375 tests have been conducted so far.