Iran transfers modern missile systems to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Iran transferred modern missile systems to Armenia, Trend reports on December 7.

In October this year, Iran secretly sent 600 Iranian-made missiles to Armenia.

The missiles weren’t sold but transferred free of charge, 500 of them are Dehjlaviyeh anti-tank missile systems and 100 - missiles of the Almas system.

The Dehjlaviyeh missile system was developed in 2012 by order of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Support for the Armed Forces, and the Almas system - in 2021 by order of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Local media have been publishing for several days information about the passage of 14 Iranian citizens to the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan hasn’t yet commented on this information.

It’s assumed that through the above-mentioned citizens, Iran also transferred some of these missiles to separatist-terrorist groups in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

Given the importance of the spread of information, Iran should give clarifications on the transfer of missiles to Armenia and the Iranian citizens sent to Karabakh.