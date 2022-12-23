Azerbaijani president's plenipotentiary rep in Nakhchivan introduced to public of Autonomous Republic (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev introduced Fuad Najafli, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, to the public of the Autonomous Republic on December 23, Trend reports.

Prior to the event, they visited a statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Nakhchivan city, and put flowers in front of it.

Speaking at the ceremony, Samir Nuriyev pointed out that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was always surrounded by the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and important measures were being taken to develop Nakhchivan as part of the construction processes underway in the country.

The head of the Presidential Administration noted that in addition to solving the issues of socioeconomic development, President Ilham Aliyev had also defined the improvement of state administration, transparency in all areas and elimination of negative situations hampering development as priority tasks.

It was stated that the establishment of the institution of the plenipotentiary representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was aimed at ensuring effective governance, establishing a dialogue between citizens and state bodies at the level of modern requirements and within the framework of law, and solving economic, social, cultural and other issues in a prompt and efficient manner.

Nuriyev expressed hope that the new leadership of the Autonomous Republic would live up to the great confidence placed in it by the President of Azerbaijan by ensuring timely, complete and efficient implementation of the tasks ahead.