Finalists in individual program among men at Trampoline World Cup in Baku named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The finalists of the World Cup competitions in trampolining in the individual program among men at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have been determined, Trend reports.

Diogo Abreu (Portugal, 58.970 points), Allan Morante (France, 58.200 points), Corey Walkes (Great Britain, 58.200 points), Lucas Santos (Portugal, 58.170 points), Danil Mussabayev (Kazakhstan, 58.030 points), Andrew Stamp (the UK, 57.920 points), Elijah Vogel (USA, 56.570 points) and Jorge Martin (Spain, 55.980 points).

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup, held in our country, Seljan Makhsudova.