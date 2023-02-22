Turkish officials get acquainted with Azerbaijani volunteers' activity in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The delegation headed by the governor of Turkish Samsun Province Zulkif Dagli, appointed to the province after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, visited the camp of Azerbaijani volunteers, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation told Trend.

According to the foundation, Dagli was accompanied by the Attorney General of Kahramanmaras Province Sedat Celik and the Chief of Police Omar Urhal.

The Turkish officials highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani youth volunteer organizations providing assistance to the fraternal country in the disaster zone and expressed gratitude to them.

