Azerbaijani police find another batch of munitions in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Another batch of munitions abandoned by the Armenian armed forces during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War was found in Azerbaijan’s Tartar and Lachin districts, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

According to the regional group, the munitions were found during the control and preventive measures carried out by the police departments of the Tartar and Lachin districts in the liberated territories.

One anti-tank guided missile system and 17 multi-purpose shells were found in ​​Talish village, Tartar district, and three hand grenades - in Garikaha village, Lachin district.

Previously, 1,500 found rounds of various calibers, 45 guns, 15 explosives, 11 machine guns, nine grenade launchers, four pistols, three hand grenades, two anti-tank guided missile systems, sniper rifles and night vision devices, one automatic grenade launcher and tape boxes, as well as other munitions, were found in liberated Fuzuli district.