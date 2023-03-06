Azerbaijan completes construction of school in Sugovushan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The construction of a rural school for 144 students has been fully completed in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan (country's Tartar district), the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, landscaping work has also been completed in the schoolyard.

The Action Plan of the First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 16, 2022.

As part of the State Program, it is planned to create a network of social services (healthcare, social protection, culture, and sports; construction of schools and preschool institutions; and organization of other public services) and strengthen the material and technical base in the field of human capital development on the liberated territories, providing the population that will be resettled in the region with high-quality health services and education.

It is also expected to restore and reconstruct cultural and sports facilities, implement active self-employment programs, and build rehabilitation facilities in order to increase employment opportunities.

According to the action plan, the Ministry of Science and Education was instructed to prepare proposals for the construction and restoration of educational institutions in settlements in accordance with the territorial planning documents for 2022-2026.

In accordance with the action plan, it’s planned to construct and restore 7 preschool and general education institutions in the Shusha district, 29 in the Aghdam district, 23 in the Fuzuli district, 21 in the Zangilan district, 30 in the Kalbajar district, 21 in the Lachin district, 16 in the Gubadli district, 25 in the Jabrayil district, 20 in the Khojavand district, and 5 in the Tartar district (including Sugovushan and Talish settlements).