Two victims of shooting in Baku's Khatai district transferred to private clinic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Two victims of the shooting in the Khatai district of Baku were transferred from the Sabunchu Hospital to a private clinic, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

On March 4, an armed incident occurred in one of the supermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku. Two opened fire on Unibank cash couriers. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two were seriously injured.

During the operational-search activities carried out by law enforcement officers, one of the criminals trying to provide armed resistance to the police was killed, and the other was detained and handed over to the investigation.