Azerbaijan to launch high-speed passenger train on Baku-Aghstafa route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will launch a high-speed passenger train on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route for the first time on March 18, Trend reports via the company.

The mentioned route is extending the existing Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed train line.

According to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, if previously the passengers were transported from Baku to Aghstafa in 8 hours, now this distance will shrink to 5 hours.

The high-speed passenger train will depart from Baku to Aghstafa every day at 08:45 (GMT+4) and arrive at its destination at 13:40. From Aghstafa to Baku, the train will depart at 17:10 and arrive at the Baku railway station at 22:05. The average speed of a high-speed passenger train on the corresponding route will be 100 km/h.

The price for the one-way ticket in the standard class from Baku to Aghstafa is 17 manat ($10), and to Tovuz is 16 manat ($9.4).

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices of railway stations or online on the official website of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (https://ticket.ady.az). Tickets will be available on March 10.

A four-car double-decker high-speed passenger train manufactured by the Swiss Stadler Rail Group company will operate along the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route, the length of which is 459 kilometers. The total passenger capacity of the train is 364.

In accordance with the railway speed standards in force in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Azerbaijan, if the average speed of a passenger train is 50-90 km/h, then it is classified as a high-speed train, and if it exceeds 91 km/h - a high-speed passenger train. Azerbaijan Railways is a member of the CIS Railways Council and refers to the standards of this Council.