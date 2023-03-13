Azersu addresses social media rumors on water prices in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan's Azersu JSC (which is in charge of policy and strategy for the water supply and sanitation services in Azerbaijan) has not applied to the Tariff Council with a proposal to increase fees for drinking water supply and sanitation services, and such an appeal is not planned, Trend reports via Azersu JSC's statement.

Currently, fees for drinking water supply and sanitation services are regulated by Resolution No. 5 of the Tariff Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 30, 2021.

Earlier, there information was spread on social networks and among citizens, that water fees would be increased due to a decrease in the water level in the Kura River.