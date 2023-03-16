Final day of Azerbaijan, Baku Championships in Artistic, Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The final day of the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Today, representatives of men's artistic gymnastics will present floor exercises, vault, and exercises parallel bars, rings, pommel horses, and crossbars.

In competitions in acrobatic gymnastics, combined exercises will be demonstrated.

Representatives of Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 are taking part in the competitions.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are competing in the age categories of minors, youngsters, children, pre-juniors, juniors, and seniors, while Women’s Artistic gymnasts - are in the age categories of children, pre-juniors, and juniors.

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010), and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.

Competitions are held at the National Gymnastics Arena from 14 to 16 March.

Yesterday, the competitions of the 77th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics ended at the National Gymnastics Arena.