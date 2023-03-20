Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, and four patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,271 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,795 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 323 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 526 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,549,889 tests have been conducted so far.