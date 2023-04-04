Rector of China University of Petroleum visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

The delegation headed by Rector of the China University of Petroleum, Prof. Chen Feng has visited the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).

First, a tour of the university campus was organized for the delegation. During the tour, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov gave the guests detailed information about the modern learning conditions and research environment created at the university, as well as about the achievements of students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School.

At the subsequent meeting, Elmar Gasimov spoke about the cooperation between the China University of Petroleum and BHOS, noting that “this cooperation, carried out since 2018, is very successful and has great prospects.” The rector reminded that BHOS students distinguished themselves at international competitions organized by the China University of Petroleum and were awarded prizes, and that five BHOS graduates studied at the China University of Petroleum for master’s degrees in various specialties.

Speaking about Baku Higher Oil School’s cooperation with Chinese companies and universities, Elmar Gasimov noted that successful cooperation has been established between the leading Chinese IT company Huawei and BHOS.

“As part of the cooperation that began in 2019, the company donated laboratory equipment to BHOS that can be used for teaching and research purposes. Our students excelled in a number of competitions organized by the company and were awarded certificates and gifts as winners. In addition, this academic year, within the framework of the Interstate Scholarship Program, three Chinese students were enrolled in the master's program in Oil and Gas Business at Baku Higher Oil School. This is the first such experience for BHOS, and we believe that the reputation of Baku Higher Oil School, which is growing day by day, will allow more Chinese citizens to study at this university in the future. In short, we are interested in increasing the number of Chinese students at BHOS,” he said.

Rector of the China University of Petroleum, Prof. Chen Feng highly praised the conditions created at Baku Higher Oil School. Speaking about the opportunities for developing cooperation, the professor noted that Baku Higher Oil School was the first foreign university he visited after the end of the pandemic. The rector emphasized that the university headed by him had gone through the path of rapid development within a short span of time. Chen Feng expressed confidence in the bright future of Baku Higher Oil School.

Then the meeting continued in an expanded format. A presentation was made about the China University of Petroleum. It was noted that education at this university is carried out in close connection with production. Chen Feng announced that “China's first University of Petroleum, founded in 1953, is turning 70 this year.” On this occasion, he invited Elmar Gasimov to the anniversary event, which will take place in Beijing. The BHOS Rector accepted this invitation with great pleasure.

The Chinese rector proposed to take an active part in the activities of the Worldwide Energy Universities Network, develop a mechanism for implementing mutual exchange programs, support student research projects, and ensure the participation of Baku Higher Oil School in the carbon neutralization competition, in which about 700 universities of the country participate.

At the end of the meeting, Rector of the China University of Petroleum Chen Feng was presented with a plaque 'Guest of Honor' of Baku Higher Oil School.