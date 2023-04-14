Egyptian gymnast delighted with Azerbaijan's program in group exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. I am really fond of the program that the Azerbaijani team performs in group exercises, participant of the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, a gymnast from Egypt Amina Sobeih told Trend.

"The Azerbaijani team has a very beautiful program," the athlete noted.

Amina Sobeih added that the national team of Egypt arrived in Baku a day before the competitions.

"We managed to hold only a podium training in Baku, the main training took place at home. I like to perform in Baku, there is also an interesting lighting design of the competition hall," the gymnast added.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.