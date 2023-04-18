Managerial staff and senior students of Bilasuvar Lyceum-School Complex named after National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov visited Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Rector of SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with the managerial staff and senior students of Bilasuvar Lyceum-School Complex named after National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov.

Welcoming the guests at the university, Elmar Gasimov noted that the meeting was taking place within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Baku Higher Oil School and Bilasuvar Lyceum-School Complex.

“Bilasuvar Lyceum-School Complex named after National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov is the pride of Azerbaijan. Studying there is an honor and at the same time is a responsibility. We believe that you will honor this name in the profession and life that you will choose. BHOS students used to be highly intelligent secondary school students like you. We will be happy if you also get the title of BHOS student in the future. As a university created within the structure of SOCAR, Baku Higher Oil School trains English-speaking specialists. Students and graduates of this university are an important part of the most valuable human capital of our country”.

Executive Director of Bilasuvar Lyceum-School Complex Agshin Bagirov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality. He expressed confidence that cooperation with BHOS will contribute greatly to the activities of the Complex.

At the meeting, the guests were provided with extensive information about the specialties, passing scores, educational process, activity directions, general statistical indicators, educational programs and internal disciplinary rules of BHOS. They were also given information about foreign companies and higher education institutions with which BHOS cooperates, as well as about internship programs and workshops organized in local and multinational companies.

After the meeting, the guests toured the campus of Baku Higher Oil School.