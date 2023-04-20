Azerbaijan has very thorough approach to issue of human resources - foreign consultant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan has a very thorough approach to the issue of human resources, Senior Consultant and Leadership Coach at McCluen-Martin Associates David Lutes said during the Global HR Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan actively applies the practice of investing in human capital and can serve as a model for many other countries.

"Azerbaijan is a country where people know that the success of a company depends on the right investment in human capital. A measure of a company's prosperity is not only profit or numbers but the right investment in people. I have been to many countries, but I only witnessed this attitude here," Lutes said.

The summit is being held by the Azerbaijan HR Institute with the participation of over 700 attendees (the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials, and others from 50 countries).