Three more Azerbaijani wrestlers win silver medals at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. In Croatian Zagreb, the European Wrestling Championship is coming to an end, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

On the 6th day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers in the last 5 weight categories joined the fight.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Taleh Mammadov (63 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) competed in the final of the European Championship.

Azizli lost to Turkish wrestler Adem Burak Uzun with a score of 3:11 in the final, Mammadov lost to Georgian wrestler Leri Abuladze (1:5) in the final, and Shariati lost to Turkish athlete Riza Kayaalp (1:2).

Thus, three more Azerbaijani wrestlers won silver medals at the European Championship.

On April 23, two more Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete in the final.