Construction of schools in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Shusha nearing completion - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The construction of schools in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam and Shusha is nearing completion, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international scientific confederation organized jointly by the New Azerbaijani Party and Baku State University as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

Amrullayev noted that two schools have already been opened in the liberated territories.

The minister stressed that in every village, and settlement liberated from occupation, schools will be restored and the concept of schools for internally displaced persons will disappear.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.