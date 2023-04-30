F1 Baku track is amazing, says fan from UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. I am very happy to cheer for my idol Lewis Hamilton here in Baku, a British fan Krish Shukla told Trend.

"This is my second visit to Baku. I am fascinated by the beauty and architecture of your city. There is no limit to my admiration, the very location of the race and the organization of this event is worth it to come here. I have seen many tracks, but I have never seen the one like in Baku. It is amazing," he said.

The main race of the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place April 30.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez won the race. Pérez's teammate Max Verstappen came in second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in third.