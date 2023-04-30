Winners of Formula 1 main race of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix awarded (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The winners of the main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been awarded, Trend reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Director of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company Magsud Farzullayev, Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov, President of the International Automobile Federation, former rally driver Muhammed Ben Sulayemi, presented the award to the winner and prize-winners.

The main race of the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place today.

At the end of the two-hour race, Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez won. Pérez's team mate Max Verstappen came in second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc won the Formula 1 qualifying race. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen came in second, and another Red Bull driver Sergio Perez took the third place.

The pilot of the Prema Racing team, Oliver Bearman, won the qualifying race of the Formula 2 teams. In the 30-minute race, Enzo Fittipaldi of the Rodin Carlin team came in second and ART Grand Prix driver Théo Pourchaire came in third.

On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula 1 season. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took second place, and Perez's teammate Max Verstappen took third place.

The winner of the first sprint race of the Formula 2 teams was Oliver Bearman from Prema Racing.