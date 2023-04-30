Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is best race in my life - fan from US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. I will always remember the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the best race in my life, a fan from the United States Kavya Kumar told Trend.

"I started following Formula 1 not too long ago. I decided to go on such an inspiring journey to your country to watch the race. The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first race that I watch live. I am a fan of the Ferrari team and I am very glad that Charles Leclerc, a member of this team, is in the top three. My flight to Baku took long time, but I did not regret for a second the time spent. First, I finally saw the race live. Secondly, I got acquainted with such a wonderful country as Azerbaijan. I am delighted with your capital, your cuisine, your climate," she said.

The main race of the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place April 30.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez won the race. Pérez's teammate Max Verstappen came in second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in third.