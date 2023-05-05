Heydar Aliyev Center hosts amazing 'Jazz Day' in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted amazing 'Jazz Day' in Baku with the participation of musicians from Azerbaijan, the US and Cuba, Trend Life reports.

The "centerpiece" was the virtuoso pianist and composer from the US Ruslan Agababayev, who actively promotes Azerbaijani music around the world.

Jazz expert, radio and TV presenter, honored worker of culture Rahib Azeri spoke about the artist's creative path, which began in his native Baku, at the opening of the evening. The graduate of the piano faculty of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Ruslan Agababayev, continued his studies at the Department of Classical Composition of New York New School University.

Performing concerts all over the world, he collaborated with famous jazz and ethno-musical artists. He has won many prizes at international festivals and has been accepted into American Society of Composers, Authors, Publishers (ASCAP). He often comes from New York to Baku to visit relatives and perform concerts.

"I adore Azerbaijan a lot and always feel special happiness when performing in my homeland. Since early childhood, music has become a part of my life. By the age of six, I began to play the piano and study music seriously. After a couple of years, I began to improvise, so this world became a part of my life. We played the most diverse music at home from classical, folk music to mugham, songs by Rashid Beybutov, Muslim Magomayev and jazz. My idols were Vagif Mustafazade, Bill Evans, Chick Corea and others," Agababayev said.

Agababayev constantly gets acquainted with new authors, but at the same time never forgets about classical music.

"I listen to a lot of different genres. I am inspired by music, especially ethnic music. In my creative work I always try to find new talent musicians, who create unknown compositions, and such music becomes one of the sources of my inspiration. Improvisational music is something incredible, especially when you're on stage with wonderful musicians. Real works appear, only when the music comes from soul," he said.

A concert program consisting of ethnic, jazz and classical music was presented this evening. The trio was led by Ruslan Agababayev with honored artist Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar) and Elvin Bashirov (drums).

The concert was also featured Anvar Sadigov (accordion), Tunzala Agayeva (vocals), honored artists Ceyla Seidova (violin), Sevda Alekperzade (vocals), Elnur Mikailov (kamancha) and others joined them during the evening, as well as Cuban musician Yanssel Castellon gave the audience many vivid impressions, spiritual relaxation and an incendiary drive.