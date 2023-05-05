Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
5 May 2023
Construction of Aghdam Mugham Center plans to be completed by end of 2024 - Azerbaijani president's rep

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. It is planned that the construction of the Aghdam Mugham Center, the foundation-laying ceremony of which was attended by President Ilham Aliyev during a trip to the city of Aghdam, will be completed at the end of 2024, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding Shusha) Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Aghdam Mugham Center will consist of two floors.

"It will provide for the creation of classrooms, dance classes, halls for meetings and large concerts, as well as an open-air amphitheater. At the same time, it is planned to build an underground parking. The completion of construction work is scheduled for the end of 2024," he said.

Hajiyev also spoke about the progress of construction work on other facilities, the foundation of which was laid by the President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that construction work continues rapidly.

