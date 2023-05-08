Baku Higher Oil School hosts 1st BHOS Business Forum dedicated to anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

The 1st Business Forum of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has been held at BHOS under the theme of “Emerging business trends and education in the framework of new realities”.

At the opening of the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov spoke about the importance of the forum, which is a useful platform for discussing the close relationship between business and education in a rapidly changing era, developing various approaches to respond to challenges, preparing educational institutions for this process and exchanging views about new ideas. The rector noted that the topics discussed at this forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader, which was attended by representatives of government agencies, foreign and local universities, and business entities, are distinguished by their relevance. He expressed confidence that the forum will achieve its goals and make a new contribution to business and educational relations. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS plans to hold such forums on a regular basis in the future.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov stressed the importance of holding such business forums to establish close cooperation between business companies and higher education institutions. He noted that KOBIA works closely with higher education institutions and implements joint initiatives to use the scientific potential of universities and nurture students as modern, innovative entrepreneurs. Orkhan Mammadov also spoke about the support mechanisms and services implemented in the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

In his speech, MP Vugar Bayramov spoke about new approaches to education in the light of new challenges, the entry of the education sector into business, and the importance of joint relations between business and education.

The forum continued with panel discussions.

On the first panel, Dean of the Business School of AKFA University in Uzbekistan, Odiljon Abdurazzakov, spoke on the topic “Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurial Universities in the Digital Age”. Dean of the Business Administration Faculty of Izmir Katip Çelebi University, Sevtap Unal, also spoke on this panel on the topic "Experimental Marketing as one of the modern marketing strategies."

The second panel of the forum discussed changing business trends with representatives from the business sector. Chairman of the Board of Directors of eManat, Ruslan Talybov, and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the BERC Group, Kanan Agayev, spoke on this panel.

At the end of the event, Head of the Business Administration Department of BHOS Altay Ismayilov made a presentation on the results of the forum.