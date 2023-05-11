International travelers visit Azykh Cave in Azerbaijan's Khojavand (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, May 11. The visit of international travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization to Azerbaijani Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is underway, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The visit participants first visited the Fuzuli International Airport, which was built in the Fuzuli district after the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Then, having seen the large-scale destruction committed by Armenia in Fuzuli city [during its occupation], the travelers got acquainted with the newly built Fuzuli urban residential complex.

After Fuzuli, the visitors went to the Khojavand district, where the delegation of 31 people is currently visiting the Azykh Cave (known as a habitation site of prehistoric humans).

The delegation is headed by Bengt Hildebrand, who represents the club, which unites travelers of Scandinavian origin.

Within three days, the delegation also plans to visit Aghdam, Tartar, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jabrayil.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy).

Over the past two years, six trips have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur by representatives of the world's largest international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, Travelers Club of Türkiye, the UK "Piki Reels" club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022, and one trip - in 2023. The current trip is already the seventh in a row.

As part of these trips, more than 200 travelers visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.