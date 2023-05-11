Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area in Azerbaijan - clearly visible, Azercosmos says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Events happening in Azerbaijan's area where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed [in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] are clearly visible, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos Space Agency Samaddin Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark during a discussion of a new bill “On space activities” at meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

He noted that information about events happening in the above area is transmitted to the relevant authorities.