Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR celebrates 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) held an event the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organised by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

SOCAR management, academic staff, and students of BHOS attended the event, moderated by SOCAR’s Press Secretary, Orkhan Huseynov.

Starting the event with the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, attendees watched a video dedicated to the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Informing about the events held by SOCAR within the framework of the Year of Heydar Aliyev, Orkhan Huseynov noted the lectures organised in various educational institutions of the country, the camps of SOCAR for the children of the participants of the Patriotic War, mini-football tournaments among oil, gas, and chemical industry workers, and other events.

Speaking at the event, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf emphasised that all the achievements of Azerbaijan are based on the comprehensive development strategy determined by the visionary and wise policy of National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Rovshan Najaf mentioned the new energy strategy as one of the main directions of the National Leader’s strategic development concept. SOCAR president stated that National Leader defined the foreign investors’ involvement in developing Azerbaijan’s oil and gas fields, the diversification of crude oil and gas transportation routes, and the effective management of revenues as the main directions of the sustainable energy strategy.

Mr. Najaf highlighted that Azerbaijan is going through the most powerful period in its history with outstanding achievements in all fields under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking at the event, the first vice-president of SOCAR, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, who worked with National Leader Heydar Aliyev for many years, shared his memories of the National Leader.

Mentioning the downturn in the oil industry during the first years of independence, Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh pointed out the foundation of the new oil history of Azerbaijan, laid on September 20, 1994, with the signing of the “Contract of the Century”. The first vice-president of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, said that this contract was signed with the personal influence and decisive position of National Leader, Heydar Aliyev. He noted that Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry had made great strides in economic development, and the country had become the leading state of the region due to the National Leader’s new oil strategy.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov stated that Azerbaijan, built on solid foundations by the National Leader, has made significant progress over the past years. He also emphasised that the nation-building, economic revival, and continuous development of independent Azerbaijan in all fields are associated with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Noting that the National leader always had great hopes for the youth of Azerbaijan, the rector said that the meaningful life path and strategic activities of Heydar Aliyev serve as a real example for every young person.

Afterwards BHOS student and head of the SOCAR Volunteers group Murad Aliyev spoke about the youth policy by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the great attention and care to young people by the head of the state, and the widespread volunteering movement in Azerbaijan.

Then, the event was followed by students’ performance of artistic compositions of favourite music and poems of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The event ended with the participants’ performance of the poem “Azerbaijan”.