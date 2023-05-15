Royal Windsor Horse Show in UK with participation of Azerbaijan wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The traditional Royal Windsor Horse Show in the UK has ended, the press center of the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

According to the press center, this royal horse show, in which Azerbaijan has been participating since 2012, has become an extremely important platform for promoting the ancient and unique Azerbaijani culture.

Unique show programs and performances, demonstrated annually by the Azerbaijani delegation, have become an integral part of this grandiose event.

Thanks to the high attention of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the preservation and promotion of the Karabakh horse breed, which is Azerbaijan’s national treasure, in recent years, significant work has been carried out to promote the Karabakh horse breed as a brand of Azerbaijan around the world.

Among these events, a show with the participation of Karabakh horses at the Royal Windsor Horse Show has a special place.

At this year's Royal Windsor Horse Show, Azerbaijan was once again represented by a cavalry detachment and a dance group from the State Border Service, which again amazed the audience with their performances.

The performances of the Azerbaijani representatives in national costumes won the sympathy of a large audience.

For the royal horse show marking its 80th anniversary this year, the Azerbaijani delegation has prepared a special show composition. The basis of this composition, which reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, was already well known to the Windsor public and won a lot of fans there, the Karabakh horses, which are distinguished by their special beauty, as well as graceful Azerbaijani dances and Azerbaijani national music.

The show composition, consisting of unique folk melodies performed on the flute, zurna, balaban and other national musical instruments, incendiary dances of the "Sarhadchi" (“Border Guard”) ensemble, and the skill of the cavalry detachment of the State Border Service on Karabakh horses literally fascinated the audience.

During the performance, which lasted for 15 minutes every day on the scheduled dates, the state flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UK fluttering over the heads of Azerbaijani riders attracted special attention.

The director-producer of the show composition, organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, is the honored journalist Rovshan Jahangirov, the choreographer - the artistic director of the dance ensemble of the State Border Service, the honored artist Farid Ibrahimov, and the instructor-director of the cavalry detachment is Imran Ahmadli.

On May 14, "Azerbaijan Day" was held with the participation of honored guests.

At a reception organized before the mentioned events, the guests were presented with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine, prepared from Azerbaijani products by the head of Mangal Steak House Zagulba Namig Mammadov and chef Oktay Jafarov.

The reception was attended by Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and other members of the royal family, as well as other honored guests.

Great interest in the Azerbaijani pavilion [presented by Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a part of the show] was aroused by footage depicting Karabakh horses, photos from the competitions in the national chovgan game (Azerbaijani traditional horse-riding game) and information about them.

The pavilion also featured 22 handmade works of craftsman Aygun Naghiyeva, and the "Karabakh Miracle" work was presented as a gift to Prince Edward.

At the end of the reception, a meeting was held between Prince Edward and the delegation of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, and special gifts were presented to the prince.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is a horse show held annually since 1943 for five days in May or June in Windsor Home Park. The show is the only one in the UK to host an international competition for dressage, show jumping, carriage driving, and endurance riding.