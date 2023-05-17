Hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - spacious and beautiful, Spanish gymnasts say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is spacious and beautiful, and performing here is nice, participants from the Spanish junior team in group exercises, after their performance in the qualification of the 39 European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend.

"Our team has never competed in such a large hall before. The competitions are held at a high level, and the organizing committee helps the members of the delegations in everything," they said.

Speaking about their performance in qualifying, the gymnasts noted that they made some mistakes.

"Unfortunately, in the skipping rope program, not everything turned out as we planned, but we were satisfied with the way we performed the exercise with five balls. And we also really liked the championship "Shine like a star" motto, which gives us confidence," they said.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The athletes perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.