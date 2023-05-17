Bulgarian team wins gold at 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The junior Bulgarian team in group exercises with a score of 30.500 points won gold at the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the program with five jump ropes, Trend reports.

The silver medal was awarded to the Israeli team (30.400 points), and the bronze medal - to the Italian team (29.550 points).

At the same time, the junior team of Azerbaijan took the fourth place (28.500 points) in the group exercises in the final with five jump ropes.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the championship, junior teams perform in group exercises, which demonstrate programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.