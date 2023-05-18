Montenegrin gymnast hails opening ceremony of European Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Montenegrin gymnast Elizaveta Lugovskikh told Trend she liked very much the opening ceremony of the European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

According to her, the ceremony organizers presented a wonderful show.

“During today’s qualification, I didn’t succeed in everything, but tomorrow I will also perform. I feel confident in all four exercises. Today I performed in the first group in the qualification, for me this is more difficult, as I like to go on the mat towards the end of the competition,” she said.

The gymnast added that the competitions in Baku are spectacular, these are high-level tournaments.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as by the senior team in group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.