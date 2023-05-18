Lithuanian gymnast hails organization of competitions of European Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The hall of the Gymnastics Arena in Baku is one of the most comfortable grounds to perform on, Latvian gymnast Nikola Vasilyeva told Trend after performing in the qualification of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship.

“I have participated in many international tournaments and world cups, and I want to say with confidence that Baku has one of the best halls and organization of competitions,” she said.

"The way I completed the hoop program in qualifying was not up to my expectations, I was only able to get ready for the second exercise with the ball. The excitement probably took its toll, it happens to everyone. Unfortunately, my family did not come to the competition, but I think they are watching it online. The coach for me is one of the closest people, however, today she is on the judging panel, but I feel that mentally she is always with me," Vasilyeva said.

The athlete from Latvia added that she always comes to Baku with warm feelings.

"We managed to take a walk around the city, see the sights," she added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.