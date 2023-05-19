Exciting programs of gymnasts, audience delight - highlights of second day 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Seniors participated in qualifying competitions in the individual program on the second day of the competitions of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The gymnasts presented exercises with a hoop and a ball. Based on the results of the competition day, the finalists in these events will be determined.

On the competitive mat, athletes demonstrated grace, flexibility, good coordination and smoothness of movements. The exciting programs with which they performed delighted the audience.

Spectators watched with excitement as the athletes threw up gymnastic objects, and then, after making several jumps and transitions, caught them at the moment of falling. All this seeming easily was achieved through hard and long-hour training.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as by the senior team in group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.