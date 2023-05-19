Third day of 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The third day of competitions of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Qualification competitions among seniors in the individual program will be held this day, where the gymnasts will present exercises with maces and a ribbon.

According to the results of the competition day, the finalists in these programs will be determined.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova will perform after 17:00 (GMT+4).

Following the second day's qualifying competitions, Aghamirova reached the finals of the exercises with a hoop and ball.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the "Shine like a star" motto. In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as by the senior team in group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.