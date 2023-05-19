Third day of 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The third day of competitions of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics continues in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

Qualification competitions among seniors in the individual program are taking place today.

Exercises with clubs and ribbon, which are performed by the gymnasts, fascinate with their grace. The audience in the stands attentively watches the performances and enthusiastically discusses the gymnastic costumes, technique and artistry of the gymnasts.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova will start their performance after 17:00 (GMT+4).

According to the results of the competition day, finalists will be determined in these programs, as well as in the all-around.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.