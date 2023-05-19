Design of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku sets special atmosphere for competitions - Italian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The design of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku during the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics sets a special atmosphere for competitions, Milena Baldassarri, an Italian gymnast, told Trend.

"I have performed in Baku many times and I really like it here. Every time I come here, the organization of the competitions is impeccable. The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena is interestingly decorated, and the red color gives a special energy, which reminds me of the Venice Film Festival, where I went as a guest," Baldassarri noted.

At the championship in Baku, the Italian gymnast performs in an exercise with a ribbon.

"I like to implement the program completely, but I didn't show a very good result in the last championship, where I had a small injury. It was decided with the coaches that I would perform only in one exercise at the European Championships," she said.

The gymnast said that she has been training hard for the last few weeks, and today she is happy with how she performed.

Baldassarri said that she performs with the tape inspired by the composition that has a deep meaning.

"I dedicate this program to the memory of a girl who did gymnastics in my city, and unfortunately, she is no longer with us," the Italian gymnast added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the motto "Shine like a star".