Each time, Baku delights with the organization of competitions - gymnast from Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Each time Baku delights with the organization of competitions, Spanish gymnast Polina Berezina told Trend after her performance in the individual all-around final at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

"The format of the competition is such that individual gymnasts first compete in the qualifications for individual events, and then in the all-around final with 24 best graces, where we start everything from scratch. Therefore, sometimes it can be a little difficult, not only physically, but also morally. Motivation and my huge dream to get to the Olympic Games help me to tune in. I am satisfied with how I performed in the all-around final, on Sunday I will have the final in exercises with a hoop. This is the first final at the European Championship in my entire sports career. Tomorrow I will enjoy the program and the fact that I entered the top eight in the exercise with a hoop," Polina Berezina noted.

According to the athlete, every time she returns to the capital of Azerbaijan with great pleasure.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.