Rhythmic gymnastics actively developing in Azerbaijan - spectator at European Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Rhythmic gymnastics is actively developing in Azerbaijan, Nigar Mustafayeva, a spectator of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku, told Trend.

"Holding such large-scale events as the European Championship further increases the interest in this sport. Today we see a lot of young spectators from the tribune, for whom it is a great holiday to watch the performances of the best gymnasts in Europe," Mustafayeva said.

According to her, an atmosphere of joy reigns in the stands of the Gymnastics Arena.

"I watched the performance of our athlete Zohra Agamirova, now I am waiting for the evening performance to support the Azerbaijani team in group exercises. I wish our gymnasts success and good results. An interesting moment for me was also when the mascot - a monkey named Luigi, climbed into the stands and began to take pictures with the audience, he charges with positive," she added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.