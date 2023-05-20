European Championship in Baku: awarding ceremony for winners of individual all-around (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. On May 20, the ceremony of awarding the winners of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in individual all-around program among seniors was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) climbed to the highest step of the podium, Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) was the second, Stilyana Nikolova (Bulgaria) took third place.

The awards were presented by President of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics European Gymnastics Evangelia Tricomity, member of the Technical Committee Isabelle de Cossio, head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov.

The SmartScoring – Shooting Star was also awarded. This award was given to an athlete from Hungary, Fanny Pignicki. The award was presented by SmartScoring representative Kamran Ramazanov.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.