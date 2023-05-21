Baku Gymnastics Arena designed perfectly - silver winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The design of the Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the 39th European Championship is done perfectly, the winner of the silver medal in the individual all-around, gymnast from Italy Sofia Raffaeli told Trend.

"The competitions are held in an amazing hall, I am happy to have the opportunity to perform at the European Championships in Baku and see all this beauty," she said.

Raffaeli will perform in the finals of exercises with a hoop, a ball and clubs today. According to the Italian gymnast, she will try to show good results.

"I will make every effort to complete the program to the maximum. I made mistakes in the qualification of the exercises with the tape, I was upset. The coach's support helped me, so I tried to demonstrate the best result in the all-around final. I am glad of the medal I won," she said.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.