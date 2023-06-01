Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan reveals number of registered operators and providers of telecommunications services

Society Materials 1 June 2023 19:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals number of registered operators and providers of telecommunications services

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 107 internet operators and providers of telecommunications services have been registered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the registration of internet operators and providers, carried out by the regulatory body of Azerbaijan for telecommunications and postal services - the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (AICT), subordinate to the Ministry, continues through an electronic system.

To date, 107 internet operators and providers, including host providers, have already been registered. Operators and providers who have not registered, including host providers, must apply for registration by authenticating through the appropriate link on the “Electronic Government” portal.

Refusal to register may result in administrative liability under Article 370-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Latest

Latest

Read more