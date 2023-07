BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan continued measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, combat smuggling, illegal migration and drug trafficking in June 2023, Trend reports via the service.

According to the service, 40 people were detained for violating the state border in the reporting month. Of them, 19 were citizens of Azerbaijan, nine - Pakistan, four - Türkiye, four - Afghanistan, one - Ukraine, one - Iran and two - India.

Will be updated