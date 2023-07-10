Delegates of Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions of Azerbaijan to visit Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Representatives of the Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions of Azerbaijan have paid a business visit to Ankara at the invitation of the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye, Trend reports.

On the first day of the program, a meeting with the management staff and heads of departments was held at the Union building.

The delegation was consisted of Senior Adviser to the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts included in the East Zangazur Economic Region Agil Gurbanov, Deputy Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region Sabuhi Abdullayev and Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service No. 1 Novras Jafarov and other delegates in the East Zangazur Economic Region.

The main purpose of their visit was in studying the municipal institute, the structure of municipal bodies and the activities of subordinate institutions regarding the activities of the Institute of Local Self-government in Türkiye, the formation of municipal revenues and the application of other management models.

Welcoming the guests, Secretary General of the Union Khayri Barachli emphasized that fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, developing under the "two states - one nation" motto, are an example for the whole world. He also pointed out the importance of cooperation between the two countries in strengthening the institutional structure of local self-government bodies in the creation and management of sustainable cities, villages and towns.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation, Executive Director of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangazur Economic Region Novras Jafarov, Deputy Executive Director of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region Sabuhi Abdullayev said about the importance of Türkiye's support in the process of restoring the Karabakh and Zangazur regions.

Chairman of the Municipality of Kahramanmarash Hayrettin Gungor, who made a presentation at the meeting entitled "Local self-government bodies in Türkiye", also informed the delegation about the organizational structure and income of the municipality.

The meeting continued with discussions and speeches on a number of important issues of interest to the parties.

The delegation also met with Chairman of the Municipality of Kechioren (Ankara) Turgut Altinok. During the meeting, the parties spoke about the need to continue close cooperation in the field of municipal administration. Then a monument to the Khojaly martyrs was visited in front of the Kechioren Municipality building.

The delegation of both services was received by Governor of Ankara Vasip Shahin during the two-day working visit. At the meeting, the directions of the structures' activities were announced, as well as the ongoing restoration and construction work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

One of the important meetings was held with Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye Shukru Karatepe. During the meeting, a number of opinions were also expressed on the future activities of the two friendly, fraternal countries in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after the second Karabakh war].

