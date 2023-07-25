Chairman of Azerbaijani political party transferred to Baku Detention Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Prosperity Party Gubad Ibadoglu, arrested on July 24, was transferred to the Baku Detention Center No. 1 of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ibadoglu will be kept in the Baku pre-trial detention center.

Previously, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, on the basis of information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye, has carried out operational measures against persons associated with the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Azerbaijan.

One of the five detainees stated his connection with Gubad Ibadoglu. Based on this statement, Ibadoglu's office was searched, and documents important to the case were found, as a result of which he was detained.

The Narimanov district court of Baku city held a trial on the criminal case of Ibadoglu. A preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of four months has been chosen against him.

The party chairman was charged under article 204.3.1 (manufacture, purchase, or sale of counterfeit money or securities committed by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.