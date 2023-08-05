Azerbaijan adopts form, content, modus for political parties to submit financial reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5.The form, content and procedure for submitting financial statements of a political party have been approved, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov signed a corresponding decree.

In addition, the updated provision was developed in accordance with the law "On Political Parties,", which regulates legal and organizational issues related to the form, content, and presentation of the financial statements of a political party.

Moreover, a political party prepares financial statements in accordance with the laws "On accounting" and "On accounting in political parties", approved by Resolution No. 238 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 30, 2013.

The terms used in the new decree emphasize the importance of the laws "On political parties" and "On accounting" provided for by the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as other regulatory legal acts of Azerbaijan.

The composition of the financial statements of a political party consists of:

- statement of financial position (annex No. 1);

- report on the results of financial and economic activities (annex No. 2);

- important accounting policies and explanatory notes.

The report form provided for above is determined by Annexes No. 1 and 2 to this order.

In addition, the decree applies to financial statements prepared for 2023 and subsequent years.