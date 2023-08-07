India Shines with Strong Presence at FIDE World Cup Chess 2023 in Baku (PHOTO)

India has made a strong presence at the ongoing FIDE World Cup Chess 2023 in Baku, arriving with the second-largest contingent of 17 players, just behind the host nation, Azerbaijan, which has fielded 18 players. This robust representation underscores India's growing prominence in the international chess arena.

The Competition:

Azerbaijan is currently hosting the world's chess elite at the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, a prestigious tournament that was inaugurated on July 29 and will continue until August 25.

With 206 players competing in the open section and 103 in the women's competition, the stakes are high as participants vie for top places and qualification for the 2024 Candidates Tournament. Hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, these games are being broadcast in Azerbaijani by Honored coach Mr. Anar Allahverdiyev and in English by world champion Mr. Viswanathan Anand, Indonesian chess player Ms. Irene Kharisma Sukandar, and Indian international master and commentator, Mr. Sagar Shah.

Opening Ceremony:

The opening ceremony, held at the Baku Convention Center, was graced by India's own five-time chess world champion and Deputy President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Mr. Viswanathan Anand. Mr. Anand joined eminent figures such as Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Farid Gayibov, President of FIDE, Mr. Arkady Dvorkovich, President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation, FIDE Vice President, Mr. Mahir Mammadov, officials of other local federations, and esteemed chess players and guests.

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, attended the opening ceremony, welcomed the Team India delegation, which stands tall on the international chess platform, and conveyed best wishes to the players and their coaches.

India, a Global Chess Powerhouse:

In recent years, India has emerged as a significant powerhouse in the world of chess, experiencing an unprecedented surge in both professional and leisure players. Since 2012, India has outpaced even traditional chess strongholds like Russia and America in producing chess grandmasters. The influence of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has paved the way for a new generation of talents, including D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and Nihal Sarin, with another 20-25 budding stars waiting in the wings.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) has taken notable initiatives like 'Chess for Everyone,' 'Smart Girl,' and the 'Chess in School' program. These initiatives have enabled players from every corner of the nation to participate in International Rated Tournaments, gaining valuable exposure and international ratings. The success of tournaments like the Delhi Open, which set a world record for the highest number of participants in an open tournament, further emphasizes the rising popularity of the game in India.

Moreover, the support of the Government of India, recognizing chess as a priority sport, has added a new dimension to the game's development in the country. Various states, including Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have introduced chess as part of their curriculum, and many schools across the country have joined under AICF's 'Chess in School' program. The abundant opportunities to participate in tournaments, coupled with the international successes of Indian chess talents, are inspiring a new generation to pursue chess as a career sport. The convergence of grassroots initiatives, governmental support, and individual successes is creating a dynamic and promising future for chess in India.

India-Azerbaijan Chess Cooperation:

The future of chess collaboration between India and Azerbaijan appears promising, given the mutual passion and popularity of the game in both countries. With strong support systems in place and a shared commitment to nurturing young talents, there exists a significant opportunity for bilateral engagements.

As two nations with burgeoning chess talents and a strong chess heritage, the collaboration could set a benchmark for how countries can work together to elevate the sport, providing players from both nations with exceptional opportunities to learn, grow, and enjoy the game of chess.

This prospective partnership exemplifies how the universal language of chess can forge international bonds and foster a spirit of camaraderie and mutual growth.