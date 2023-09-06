Recycling of construction waste begins in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Processing of construction waste generated during the restoration and reconstruction of Gorovlu village in Jabrayil district has been launched, Trend reports.

For this purpose, construction waste processing equipment has been installed in the district.

The processing results in materials that can be effectively used in roadbed construction, concrete works, and foundation filling works.

This approach allows waste to be recycled without taking it to a landfill, and also contributes to the rational use of natural resources, reducing their negative impact on the environment and saving financial resources.