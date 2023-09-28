ABA to write off bank debts of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in anti-terrorist activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) has held an expanded meeting, the ABA told Trend.

The meeting decided to completely write off all bank loan obligations of Azerbaijani military personnel who became martyrs in local anti-terrorist activities, relevant accrued interest, and other payments.

Besides, the meeting decided to write off bank accounts of interest and other payments on loan obligations of Azerbaijani military personnel wounded in the local anti-terrorist activities, accrued from September 19, 2023, through December 31, 2023.

The local anti-terrorist activities were conducted on September 19-20 in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

ABA was founded by commercial banks in 1990. The main purpose of the ABA is to represent member organizations, provide support in meeting their needs for various types of business services and coordinate their activities. Currently, 24 banks and six non-banking organizations are members of the ABA.