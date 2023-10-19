Future shape of Azerbaijan's Khorovlu village in Jabrayil district revealed (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A film has been released depicting the future appearance of Azerbaijan's village of Khorovlu, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

The film depicts the village's ruins during the years of Armenian occupation, as well as the village's modern appearance, which will be totally restored.

On May 4, 2023, the head of state lay the groundwork for Khorovlu village in the Jabrayil area. The initial stage of development in this village aims to construct 334 individual residences for the relocation of 1,395 individuals.

In addition, work on the repair of Kahriz (underground water supply) systems has begun in Khorovlu village.