Azerbaijan shares plans on construction of villages in certain liberated districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The construction of three urban centers, five settlements, and 24 villages is planned in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts following the First State Program for the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan until 2026, the Executive Director of Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management No. 1 in the Eastern Zangazur Economic Zone Novras Jafarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on the "Contribution of Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Services to the Great Return" within the Caspian Construction Week.

"Life has already revived in the Zangilan district's Aghali village, which is the first among the Great Return locations. A total of 133 families (649 people) have been returned to this village. The majority of the personnel involved in managing Aghali are its residents," Jafarov added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Along with Aghali village, the former IDPs returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Talish (Tartar district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).